Responding to Dr. Deborah Birx saying a majority of Covid-19 deaths were preventable, Dr. Jonathan Reiner of George Washington University says the former White House coronavirus response coordinator had a “duty to stand up and speak up.”
'This happened on her watch': Doctor says Birx had duty to act
Credit: Bleacher Report AOLDuration: 01:21s 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
'One rupee' clinic opens in east India to provide treatment to poor
A doctor in east India has set up a clinic that charges only one rupee (less than a penny) for patients to receive treatment.
Newsflare STUDIO