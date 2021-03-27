Chris Gunter ‘the happiest man’ as he wins his 100th cap

Chris Gunter holds a press conference following his side’s victory over Mexico in an international friendly match at the Cardiff City Stadium.
The game marked a historic night for the player as he won his 100th Cap.
Chris Gunter holds a press conference following his side’s victory over Mexico in an international friendly match at the Cardiff City Stadium.
The game marked a historic night for the player as he won his 100th Cap.
Wales caretaker manager Robert Page lauds Chris Gunter as a 'coach's dream', with the defender set to win his 100th..