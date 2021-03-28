Stephen Kenny insists he does not fear sack in wake of Luxembourg humiliation

Stephen Kenny insists he is not worried about his job after seeing his Republic of Ireland team slip to an embarrassing home World Cup qualifying defeat by Luxembourg.Gerson Rodrigues' 85th-minute strike secured an unlikely 1-0 victory at the Aviva Stadium for the team ranked 98th in the world and left both Ireland's qualification hopes in tatters and new manager Kenny without a single win in his 10 games to date.But asked afterwards if he feared for his position in the wake of a dark evening in Dublin, he replied: “No, I don't, no.

I don't at all.”