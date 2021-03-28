11PM KY COVID 03.27.2021

NH Expects Online Wait Times Monday As COVID Vaccine Becomes Available To Residents Over 40
People 40-49 years old can sign up starting Monday followed by people 30-39 years old on Wednesday.
On monday...all kentuckians 40 and older will be eligibile for the vaccine.
By april 12, all kentuckians 16 and older will be eligibile.
The governor says one in three adults has been vaccinated so far.
As far as case numbers...there are 637 new cases today.
15 more people have died....putting the state's death toll at 6,023.
The positivity rate is 2.8%.
The Cook County Department of Public Health on Sunday also debuted a new “virtual waiting room” for those looking to sign up..