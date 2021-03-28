Skip to main content
11PM KY COVID 03.27.2021

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
Updated KY COVID Numbers

On monday...all kentuckians 40 and older will be eligibile for the vaccine.

By april 12, all kentuckians 16 and older will be eligibile.

The governor says one in three adults has been vaccinated so far.

As far as case numbers...there are 637 new cases today.

15 more people have died....putting the state's death toll at 6,023.

The positivity rate is 2.8%.

