Do-It-4-M-Dog Fundraiser

On kimt ?

"* on my three new at 10 ?

"* rochester businesses are coming together to raise money and awareness for organ transplant patients.

Kimt news 3's samantha soto spoke to one of the businesses playing a role ?

"* both personally and professionally ?

"* in this fundraiser.

"bleu duck kitchen is one of several rochester businesses partnering with jack's bottle shop to raise money in honor of the boy who would've been 10 years old today."

Marcus tolbert passed away in 2019 while awaiting a dual lung transplant.

In honor of his 10th birthday ?

"* his dad, jack lester, owner of jack's bottle shop ?

"* created a fundrasier o give back to transplant patients like marcus.

The local craft beer shop created marcus' swag bag including items from local breweries ?

"* restaurants ?

"* and bakeries *- with all proceeds going to the gift of life transplant house.

Jennifer lester ?

"* co?

"*owne bleu duck kitchen and marcus' step?

"* mom ?

"* says the effo near and dear to her heart.

"we wanna do our very best at keeping marcus' spirit alive ?*- anything that we can do to give back ?

"* and a place like the gift of life transplant home, they work effortlessly ?*- for us that's a win?

"*win."

Lester says marcus was a bright light to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

"if you met