Arrow Dog 3/25/2021

A Northern Kentucky Animal Shelter Director in Robertson County is raising money to help a dog who was shot in the face intentionally with and arrow from close range.

A dog found in northern kentucky with an arrow through his face.

According to the director, someone found the two- year-old "eros"... on a back road in robertson county.

A four hour surgery successfully removed the nine inch arrow...which was just two inches from his brain and broke one of his vertebrae the animal control officer says this was no accident....that someone shot the dog intentionally from two-feet away.

An online fundraiser is collecting a reward for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.

