Texans Tae Davis returns for Mocs spring season

A new contract with the houston texans, former mocs linebacker tae davis was in town to watch his old team play today.

Davis says he's happy to see chattanooga have such a strong start -- even if this spring season is a little weird.

Tae davis: "it's definitely different.

I don't know if i would have been able to do it just thinking about turning around and playing in fall, but it's good to kind of see the guys have football in the spring so ... i'm proud of those guys.

You know, a lot of those guys were freshmen when i was a senior so it's good to see those guys growing up and laying that foundation and being that role model to the younger guys that's here now."

