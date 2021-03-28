Skip to main content
Arkansas outlasts Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts and Florence High alum Kareem Thompson couldn't get past Arkansas in the Sweet 16.

March madness is all about those crazy moments -- and tonight oral roberts looked to become the first ever 15 seed to make it to the elite eight as they took on arkansas...the game was wild -- we'd love to show you the highlights but ncaa rules say we cant do that until midnight -- but theres no rule about me reenacting the game...so bear with me on this one.

Oral roberts opened the game on an absolute tear -- the golden eagles were letting it fly in the first half -- draining shots left and right -- the razorbacks only hit one deep ball all game and o-r-u took a seven point lead into the second -- arkansas would charge back in the final twenty and hold the lead with only 3 seconds remaining -- max ayes-muhs had a chance for the win with a 3-ball but it bounces off the rim and arkansas advances --

