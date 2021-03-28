Arkansas outlasts Oral Roberts

March madness is all about those crazy moments -- and tonight oral roberts looked to become the first ever 15 seed to make it to the elite eight as they took on arkansas...the game was wild -- we'd love to show you the highlights but ncaa rules say we cant do that until midnight -- but theres no rule about me reenacting the game...so bear with me on this one.

Oral roberts opened the game on an absolute tear -- the golden eagles were letting it fly in the first half -- draining shots left and right -- the razorbacks only hit one deep ball all game and o-r-u took a seven point lead into the second -- arkansas would charge back in the final twenty and hold the lead with only 3 seconds remaining -- max ayes-muhs had a chance for the win with a 3-ball but it bounces off the rim and arkansas advances --