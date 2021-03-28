Ramesh Jarkiholi blames DK Shivakumar for Karnataka CD row, woman releases new video | Oneindia News

In a turn of events, Former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Saturday blamed Congress president in the state, DK Shivakumar as the person behind the alleged $ex scandal that forced him to resign earlier this month and said that he would file a complaint.

Ramesh Jarkiholi claimed he has evidnc eagainst Congress leader DK Shivakumar and would hand them over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Jarkiholi made the statement soon after the family of the woman who allegedly featured in the tape, told reporters that releasing the $ex tape was Shivakumar’s handiwork.

