Ramesh Jarkiholi resigns after pressure from the BJP, claims 'innocence'| Oneindia News

Ramesh Jarkiholi resigns after pressure from the BJP, claims 'innocence'

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi submitted his resignation to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa following allegations of harassment against him.

Karnataka Water Resources minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has been embroiled in a controversy after a CD allegedly showing him in a compromising position with a woman emerged on Tuesday.

The CD was released to the media by social activist Dinesh Kalahalli, who alleged that the woman in the video clips was enticed by the minister with a government job offer at Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited.

Earlier in the day, Jarkiholi had appeared adamant over not quitting, saying that it is a conspiracy as it is a fake video.

