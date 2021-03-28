New Hartford Police investigating attempted robbery at Walmart and two male suspects have been arrested.

It happened around 5:15 last night.

Police say two male suspects, one who had reportedly displayed a handgun, attempted to steal gold necklaces that were being worn be each of two people who were shopping together.

Police say one of the victims, a female took her child and walked away...while the other victim, a male, ran from the suspects.

Police say the suspects briefly chased after the male victim before they ran out of the store toward commercial drive.

Police say the two suspects were then located in a wooded area behind the consumer square shopping plaza.

Police say 26-year- old donte hawkins of utica ran when spotted by officers...but was captured after a brief foot chase.

Police say hawkins had a loaded 9- millimiter semi- automatic handgun on him.

The second suspect is a juvenile.

Police are not releasing his age or his name.

Hawkins is charged with attempted robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say he was wanted on an outstanding warrant but they did not say for what.

The juvenile is also charged with robbery.

