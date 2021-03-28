Search for missing man in Lafayette

Volunteers led by Community United Effort searched for 65 year old Percy Lee Driver on March 27.

A missing man was conducted today at the lyboult sports park in lafayette.

65 year old percy lee driver has been missing since december 4th when he was last seen by his family.

The community united effort led a search that started at 8 this morning until five this afternoon.

Volunteers and cadaver dogs searched the banks of the wabash river.

Drive had mental health issues and had an episode when he went missing.

Percy junior driver is the son of driver, and says the family is looking for closure.

Everyones doing alright, you know everyone's staying humble and just keeping faith in god right now.

I mean anything can happen right now so we're just hoping for the best, hoping for somebody to comeith some leads, you know to give us something good to stand on that we can maybe get some answers out of at this point.

If you have information about driver's whereabouts you are encouraged to reach ot to community united effort.

A series of train