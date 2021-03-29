Rivalry of physicality ends with OIT win over SOU

In the end, Oregon Tech (8-1) scraped by with a 1-0 victory over the Raiders (4-2-1) in game one.

The Clash in the Cascades women's soccer version showed off how physical the OIT/SOU rivalry can be.

Lash of the cascades starting.

Newswatch 12 sports cameron derby was in klamath and has the recap of day one.

Even for the men, who don't get to play while sou is on an activities pause.

But after the seniors are honored with their families, a rivalry game with southern oregon.

çáánat popááÑ it was a really hard fought first half with oit getting chance after chance.

4 shots for oit in the first half.

And sou keeper jsesie selby holding the fort down.

Then in the 36th minute, the pressure finally cracked the sou defense.

çáánat popááÑ a senior day goal for senior kyra mull.

çáákyra lineááÑ "honestly, i think we all scored that goal i feel like.

We were definitly pushing the line there for awhile and it was bound to happen."

çááoregon tech lineááÑ it would be the lone goal of the game as oit took round one, 1-0.

Possesion dominated by oit, but the physicallity showing the rivalry.

Still, southern oregon will come into monday's match ready to play more physical.

çáájenni lineááÑ "we came in and i am not sure we were 100 percent ready to compete.

We came out a little bit slow to the game.

So, tomorrow our plan is to come out of the gate."

çááowls win lineááÑ but a win on senior day for the owls brings a well deserved, joyous feeling to the owl seniors after a year of uncertainty.

And even some seniors dropping hints at another run.

çááabigail lineááÑ "the freshmen and like, everyone did so much work for us and put together a whole thing.

We were all just really happy and it made us feel really special.

We are really thankful for that.

çáákyra lineááÑ "going through the last four years with these guys has been crazy.

I still feel like a freshman so, yeah i am excited.

I might come back next year and use that extra year of eligibility."

çáácameron lineááÑ "so the clash in the cascades women's soccer version round one going to the oregon tech owls.

As you can see behind me, the oregon tech men are getting a scrimmage in because they won't be able to play sou while sou is on activities pause but the women will be right back here on the same pitch tomorrow at noon for round two.

Of course we will have all