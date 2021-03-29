Holi: Watch Australia PM's Hindi message for 'good friend' PM Modi, others

Australian prime minister wished a Happy Holi, tagging his 'good friend' PM Modi.

Scott Morrison uploaded a message on twitter on the occasion.

Morrison spoke about the Covid-19 pandemic overshadowing Holi in 2020.

The Australian PM also hailed India's role in battling the pandemic.

Morrison took to Twitter to wish Modi and the Hindu community in Australia.

"Wishing our Hindu Australian community, my good friend @narendramodi and all the people who are celebrating it, a happy and colourful Holi!," Morrison tweeted.

