Monday, March 29, 2021

Tennis players flock to courts as outdoor sports facilities reopen in England

Tennis players flocked to courts as outdoor sports facilities reopened across England.

Footage from Harbourne, Birmingham, shows four locals playing tennis on March 29.

Facilities such as tennis courts and golf courses have reopened across the country after COVID-19 lockdown restrictions were eased.

Two households or groups up to six are now able to meet outside in England.

