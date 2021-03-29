Tennis players flock to courts as outdoor sports facilities reopen in England

Footage from Harbourne, Birmingham, shows four locals playing tennis on March 29.

Tennis players flocked to courts as outdoor sports facilities reopened across England.

Tennis players flocked to courts as outdoor sports facilities reopened across England.

Footage from Harbourne, Birmingham, shows four locals playing tennis on March 29.

Facilities such as tennis courts and golf courses have reopened across the country after COVID-19 lockdown restrictions were eased.

Two households or groups up to six are now able to meet outside in England.