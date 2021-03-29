Jack's Bottle Shop fundraising for Gift of Life Transplant House

If you order a bag, you can expect to receive it in May.

Rochester businesses are coming together to raise money and awareness for transplant patients.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins joins us live to tell us how you can help and the inspiration behind the fundraiser.

Jack's bottle shop here in rochester is a fairly newer business selling beer.

But the message the owner wants you to know goes beyond the craft.

We told you a couple months ago the story of marcus tolbert who passed away in 2019 while waiting for a dual lung transplant.

His dad, jack lester, wanted to stay busy and continue on with his legacy.

That's how jack's bottle shop was made possible.

Over the weekend would have been marcus' tenth birthday.

To celebrate... lester is partnering with several rochester businesses to create a 'swag bag' with the proceeds going to the gift of life transplant house.

He tells me living in a transplant house for six months gave him a new outlook on "i learned from people that were given a second opportunity at life.

That's what we were all on board for our son, marcus, as well and we just ran out of time.

But he's still very much here with us and he knows what we're doing.

He knows we're celebrating the best that we can.

But the people that live at a transplant home, the appreciation for life is next to none."

The swag bags are already on sale and they will be until april 10th.

Happy belated birthday, marcus.

If you order a marcus swag bag through jack's bottle shop... you can expect to receive it in may.

