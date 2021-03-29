George and the Dragon Movie (2004) - James Purefoy, Patrick Swayze, Piper Perabo, Michael Clarke Duncan

George and the Dragon Movie (2004) Trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: In 12th century England the handsome and noble knight, George, has left the Crusades behind to pursue a peaceful life on his own piece of land.

However, in order to obtain his land from the ruling King Edgaar, he must first help find the King’s daughter, Princess Lunna, who has mysteriously disappeared.

When Lunna is found, not kidnapped but guarding an abandoned dragon egg, George determines to return the princess and the egg to the king… but first he’ll have to avoid both Lunna's determined fiancé, and the kingdom’s last surviving dragon.

A legendary fantasy adventure starring Golden Globe® Nominee Patrick Swayze (Dirty Dancing, Ghost), Golden Globe® Nominee James Purefoy (Rome, The Following, Fisherman’s Friends), Academy Award® Nominee Michael Clarke Duncan (The Green Mile, Sin City, Armegeddon) and Golden Globe® Nominee Piper Perabo (Coyote Ugly, The Prestige).