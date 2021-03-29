The pandemic has led to money woes the typical family never saw coming.

Adlib on speaker 1: the pandemic has led to money woes many parents never saw coming.

A recent store brand infant formula survey highlights the sobering realities.

Speaker 2: nearly two in three mothers had to cut costs to feed their families, and 30% of moms said that they had to skip their own meals in order for their children to eat.

Speaker 1: parents can reframe the stressful time as an opportunity to reorganize and reassess the family budget, keeping health and nutrition top of mind.

Speaker 2: just step back and look at the big picture of your finances so you can understand where you stand and then create a plan.

Moms can save money on things like infant formula by buying store brand infant formula which offers complete nutrition, meets the same fda quality and safety guidelines as the big expensive brands, costs up to 50% less, and recently was named as a best baby formula brand by the new york times.

And with these smart decisions, you can put the money you save towards your other financial obligations like paying down debt or buying nutritious food for your family.