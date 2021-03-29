Think of an earnest politician, our symbol would be found: Kamal Haasan to voters

Actor-turned-politician and president of Makkal Needhi Maiam Kamal Haasan requested to the first time voters to think of the better country and an earnest politician.

"They will automatically find our symbol and the number in the EVM machine," he said.

"As far as Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is concerned I think it's a seed for change and people specially the first time voters will have to avail this opportunity to change polity of the nation if need be and let Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to set the trend for the rest of the world and it can be one and those would be part of the revolution would be the youth, who are going to be voting for the first time, I asked them to think for the better India and an earnest politician and they will automatically find our symbol and the number in the EVM machine," he said.