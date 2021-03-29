45-foot long boat firmly lodged between banks of canal in comical photos from 10 years ago - which have emerged as container ves

45-foot long boat firmly lodged between banks of canal in comical photos from 10 years ago - which have emerged as container vessel freed from Suez Canal after similar incident

Photos showing a 45-foot long narrowboat stuck between the banks of a narrow English canal have taken internet by storm and prompted comical comparisons to the Suez Canal crisis.

Gordon Chesterman, 62, was left scratching his head and considering abandoning his 20-tonne narrowboat, named Ouse Who, after it got firmly wedged in the waterway near Ely, Cambs.

Gordon, a Cambridge University tutor, had been enjoying a day out on the boat with some family friends when one of them attempted to turn the boat 180 degrees - but misjudged the width of the canal.