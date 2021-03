Breathtaking drone footage captures a sea of wild peach blossoms blooming in southwest China.

The video, filmed in the city of Nyingchi in Tibet Autonomous Region on March 27, shows pink flowers blooming on the 333,000-square-metre field of peach blossom trees.

It is the largest wild peach blossom forest in the country.

The video was provided by local media with permission.