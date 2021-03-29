Grant me Hope: William is hoping to be adopted

Every Monday here on News 25 we feature a Mississippi child hoping to get adopted.

I like t wear boots- instead of tennis shoes because- if i just walk in mud today it- won't go through my boot at all- it won't get my feet- wet at all.

These are my huntin- boots too.

One time when i was- fishing, and right when - i cast the rod out i hit a fish- and i caught it.

It didn't bite- it, the hook caught it on the - back.

- it was a bream.

I took it home- and we ate it.

It was really- good.

I like broccoli, i like - all - - - kinds of vegetables, i like - hamburgers, that's all i like t- eat.

My favorite sport is to- play- - - - football.

My favorite football- team is the saints and the- patriots.

My favorite players - are - - - - drew brees and tom brady.

If i- was going on vacation my- favorite place would- - - be to go to hawaii.

Because it'- relaxing, there's beaches, and- there's pools, and- there's a lot of people i could- meet there.

One of my greatest- - - - birthday memories when i was 6- or 7.

I got to see my mom and - dad and we went to mcdonalds.

W- - - - had cupcakes and we got to play- on the playground inside.

Famil- means to me.- its loving, sharing, and caring- for each other.

For me finding - family that will love - me.

I want to be adopted.

It- makes me feel kind of scared an- - - - nervous but i'm hopeful i'll be- adopted soon.

The kind of famil- i see myself.

In is a caring, - loving- - - - family, who will accept me for- who i am.

- - if you're interested in adoptin- william, you can visit the- mississippi department of child- protection services website - at m-d-c-p-s dot m-s dot gov an- click on the mississippi heart- gallery for more information.

T- learn more about all the- - - - children that are aired,- families should contact - 601 -