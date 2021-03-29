Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, March 29, 2021

Rapid City, South Dakota rapidly evacuated following wildfire

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:36s 0 shares 1 views
Rapid City, South Dakota rapidly evacuated following wildfire
Rapid City, South Dakota rapidly evacuated following wildfire

A wildfire has forced residents to evacuate in western Rapid City, South Dakota Monday (March 29).

A video posted on social media showed smoke pouring into town with the strong winds.

A wildfire has forced residents to evacuate in western Rapid City, South Dakota Monday (March 29).

A video posted on social media showed smoke pouring into town with the strong winds.

You might like