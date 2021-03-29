Rapid City, South Dakota rapidly evacuated following wildfire Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 00:36s 29 Mar 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Rapid City, South Dakota rapidly evacuated following wildfire A wildfire has forced residents to evacuate in western Rapid City, South Dakota Monday (March 29). A video posted on social media showed smoke pouring into town with the strong winds.

A wildfire has forced residents to evacuate in western Rapid City, South Dakota Monday (March 29). A video posted on social media showed smoke pouring into town with the strong winds.