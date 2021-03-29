Companies can require workers to be vaccinated before returning to office, attorney says

In just days, all adults in Florida will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
And with that comes the potential of companies bringing more remote workers back into physical office workspaces.
In just days, all adults in Florida will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
And with that comes the potential of companies bringing more remote workers back into physical office workspaces.
Some companies are laying out their plans to return to work in person. Microsoft for example is giving employees in Seattle the..
"As an industry, we need to give company car drivers the same experience as retail customers"
Fleet industry figures are..