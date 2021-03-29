Oneida County launches overdose dashboard

Oneida County Overdose Response Team has developed an overdose dashboard to show overdose trends throughout the county.

Online dashboard to track drug use and overdose trends.

The county executive hope it will show people that the opioid crisis and other drug threats are far from over.

The dashboard is set up like the covid dashboard.

It shows overdoses by age group.... how many of them turn fatal....and the type of drug.

There's also a map to show you where these overdoses are happening.

Here we see.... 47 in utica.

14 in rome.

Six in new hartford.

8:38 "it would show people where there happens to be any trends in terms of overdoses or increased drug activity.

It can be used by multiple law enforcement agencies to monitor the situation and for the general public to be aware of what's going on in their community" the dashboard will be updated weekly and contain near- real-time data.

From law enforcement