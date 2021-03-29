Don’t Be Fooled by These, Weight-Loss Myths.
For those trying to lose weight, it’s not uncommon to see health tips that revolve around so-called “super foods.” .
Unfortunately, the game of nutritional-telephone often leads to opinions being sold as facts.
According to Eat This, Not That!, here are six food myths that could be doing your weight-loss journey more harm than help.
1.
Myth: Kale is the healthiest green, A 2014 study found that spinach and even Romaine lettuce were more nutritionally dense than kale.
2.
Myth: High fructose corn syrup is more unhealthy than sugar, A 2014 review of five studies found no difference between the effects of sugar and HFCS on blood glucose levels.
.
3.
Myth: Sea salt is healthier than table salt, Unlike table salt, sea salt doesn’t contain iodine, which actually plays an important role in regulating our body’s hormones.
.
4.
Myth: Diet soda helps you lose weight, Artificial sweeteners have been linked to hard-to-control eating urges, which likely means more weight gain.
5.
Myth: Egg yolks are bad for your cholesterol, The dietary cholesterol in egg yolks has nothing to do with the serum cholesterol in your blood.
6.
Myth: You won’t lose weight if you eat at night, Eating a healthy fat/natural carb combo before bed keeps your blood sugars stable and allows the fat-burning hormone glucagon to work.