5pm Supreme Court KY Abortion Law 03.29.2021

THE US SUPREME COURT HAS AGREED TO HEAR A CASE INVOLVING A CONTROVERSIAL KENTUCKY ABORTION LAW.

the high court announced it will decide next term whether kentucky attorney general daniel cameron can defend the legislation.... which was struck down by a lower court.

The legisaltion would have banned a standard abortion method used in the second trimester of pregnancy.

A circuit court has barred cameron from filing an appeal... seeking to defend the law... after the state's secretary of health and family declined to do so.

