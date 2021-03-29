Skip to main content
5pm Supreme Court KY Abortion Law 03.29.2021

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
THE US SUPREME COURT HAS AGREED TO HEAR A CASE INVOLVING A CONTROVERSIAL KENTUCKY ABORTION LAW.

Agreed to hear a case involving a controversial kentucky abortion law.

L3: abc 36 news white scotus to hear ky abortion case next term the high court announced it will decide next term whether kentucky attorney general daniel cameron can defend the legislation.... which was struck down by a lower court.

The legisaltion would have banned a standard abortion method used in the second trimester of pregnancy.

A circuit court has barred cameron from filing an appeal... seeking to defend the law... after the state's secretary of health and family declined to do so.

