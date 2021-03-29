Skip to main content
5pm LFCHD Vaccine Clinic 03.29.2021

THE LEXINGTON FAYETTE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT HAS ANNOUNCED HUNDREDS OF OPENINGS FOR ITS COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINIC ON WEDNESDAY.

The clinic will be administering the moderna vaccine and is open to anyone ages 18 and older who lives or works in lexington.

To find out how to schedule an appointment.... just go to this story on our website... w-t-v- q-dot-com.

