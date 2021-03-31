What you need to know about getting the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant

Doctors say pregnant women are more susceptible to getting the virus, which would increase the risk of outcome of the pregnancy.

Of right now, "pfizer's" vaccine is the new for you on daybreak, thousands of pregnant women have received the covid?

"*19 vaccine and found the symptoms to be similar with women who aren't pregnant.

Now, doctors say there could actually be some benefits to getting vaccinated while you're pregnant.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins joins us live now with the findings of a new study.

Good morning, madelyne./// brooke.

Doctors here at mayo clinic are releasing data on a recent study conducted between december of last year and january of this year where 30 thousand pregnant women were vaccinated for covid?

"*19.

The study compared pregnant and not pregnant women who received the vaccine and learned the reactions they got one day after the shot were similar.

Doctor melanie swift at mayo clinic says pregnant women are more susceptible to having a severe case of covid?*- 19 ?

"*?

"* which then would increase the risk on the outcome of the pregnancy.

She explains when the mom is vaccinated... there are reports showing the antibodies get transferred across the placenta to the baby... meaning they could give them immunity.

"so pfizer is enrolling about 4,000 women in a large study, looking at the immunity that babies get when they're too young to be vaccinated.

They could still get enough benefit from their mother being vaccinated to protect them from covid?

"*19 in infancy."

Doctor swift says that's still a question being answered ?

"**- if babies receive enough antibodies through their mom ?

"*?

"* but she says there's s very promising early results.

Live in rochester.

Madelyne watkins kimt news 3.

Thank you madelyne.

Pregnant women who have received the covid?

"*19 vaccine and are participating in that same survey will continue to be monitored once every trimester, after delivery and again when the baby