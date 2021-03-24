New CDC guidance for vaccinated people

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two dose series or two weeks after a single dose vaccine.

"*c is changing up its guidance for people who are fully vaccinated and mayo clinic doctors are reminding you to still go to your regular health screenings.

Now that more and more people are getting vaccinated... they're feeling more comfortable going out and about.

But doctors here at mayo clinic are stressing the importance of one of those stops being to your doctor.

The cdc says fully vaccinated people can visit other people who have not gotten the vaccine without restrictions... it's advised unvaccinated people still wear a mask though if they're older, at higher risk or pregnant as the easing of restrictions is a positive thing... some people are still hesitant to visit their health care provider for a routine screening.

One doctor at mayo clinic explains whether you're vaccinated or not... preventative health care should not be put off.

"we don't have as good of a leg up on the situation.

And we're hoping to intervene so that you can live longer and have more quality life years as a result of these screens."

She says the goal is to catch a diagnosis before it gets too concerning.

So make your appointments now if you need to!

