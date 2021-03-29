Luke Slater at Circus Disco in Hollywood 09/16/00 | Giant Club Tapes

Here’s the raw footage of when Luke Slater performed a DJ set at Circus Disco in Hollywood on September 16, 2000.

It was a Giant Club event that started out with a VIP dinner at the famous Restaurant Louis Xiv and ended at Circus with a packed house.

What’s your favorite Luke Slater track?

Giant Club transformed the LA party scene into epic weekly events with the top DJs from around the world.

These parties were captured by me, Travis Oscarson.

The never-before-seen tapes have been sitting in my closet for many years.

It’s time they were seen, remembered and felt again.

Get ready to go back to what was the best nights of our lives… GIANT.