WRATH OF MAN Movie (2021) - Jason Statham, Josh Hartnett, Holt McCallany

WRATH OF MAN Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: A mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard (Jason Statham) surprises his coworkers during a heist in which he unexpectedly unleashes precision skills.

The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from.

Soon, the marksman's ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.

Directed by Guy Ritchie starring Jason Statham, Josh Hartnett, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Laz Alonzo, Babs Olusanmokun, Raul Castillo, Deobia Oparei, Eddie Marsan, Post Malone, Scott Eastwood release date May 7, 2021