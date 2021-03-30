Tattoo artist advocates against anti-Asian violence

The first-generation Vietnamese American thought to herself ‘that could’ve been me, or my mom or my sister.’ So, Phung decided to take action.

Skylar Phung was scrolling through Twitter when she heard the news that six women of Asian-descent were shot and killed at an Atlanta spa last week.

Now.

Tonight - a local tattoo artist taking action against violence towards asian americans.

Good evening i'm chris mullooly thanks for joining us.skylar phung is a first generation vietnamese american.she's a daughter of refugees...and says after six women of asian descent were shot and killed at an atlanta spa last week...she's worried her family could be next.fox 55's nico pennisi reports how she's using her platform to raise money to help her community.

Take pkg:?nat tattoo gun?to take up that 3 space.

To talk about it.

To say stuff that's uncomfortable.

Why are we talking about this?

We want people to know about it.?nat talking to client?my name is skylar.

I am a tattooer in fort wayne indiana at black anvil tattoo.

As like one of the only asian- american artists in fort wayne, i want to take advantage of my platform and use it to the best of my ability.?nat skylar looking at sheet 'my favorite is probably the crane'?local tattoo artists and i will be tattooing asian inspired flash sheets and donating all the money to the asian american legal defense and education fund.there has been a really big increase in violence against asian americans or just asians in general since the start of covid.

A lot of xenophobia regarding this 'china flu.'

They're saying that asian people are sick or awful.

There's people getting attacked and punched and beat up...people that are like my moms age.?nat showing photo of mom 'my mom right here and her sister'?she was 19 years old when her and her husband got on a little boat and what i actually found out was they're known as vietnamese boat people.you didn't know if you were going to die or live.

If you got caught then that was it.it was really inspiring to hear that she did that which is part of what inspired me to do all this.?nat guy looking at finished tattoo 'i'm stoked about it'?i had always wanted to be an artist.

I thought 'man that'd be so fun to draw on people for a living.'

Everyone connects with art, everyone loves art, everyone loves tattoos or a lot of people love tattoos rather rather.

If i can get you to come in and give you a beautiful piece of art that you're going to carry for the rest of your life in exchange for a donation that's going to help a lot of people then not only am i doing something nice for myself, i'm doing something nice for a community i care about.?nat gun at end?

?nat gun at care about.

Community i care about.?nat gun at end?

The flash sheets available to be tattooed on april twenty fifth starting at noon.

All proceeds will go to the asian american legal defense and education fund.

For more details visit this story on website at w f