Aussies rescue world's heaviest cockroach entangled in grass and roots

A group in Queensland managed to rescue a giant burrowing cockroach, the heaviest cockroach in the world, after it had become entangled in grass and roots.

Ebriony Rawlins filmed as her friends found the huge insect struggling to move.

They realised it was stuck on a clump of grass and roots.

The group then carefully picked away at the clump and slowly set free the insect on January 16.

Rawlins said: "We found the world's heaviest cockroach species, Macropanesthia rhinoceros aka giant burrowing cockroach, and suddenly realise he was tangled in the grass and unable to free himself.

"He was stuck after heavy rain washed him out of his burrow and if he didn't get back in his burrow soon, he would be easy targeting for predators above ground.

"So we began to work quickly by using what tools we had on hand to begin removing him from the grass.

After some time he was freed and able to move about like normal again.

"We returned to the area where we found him and sent him on his way.

He is now able to live a happy free life without being caught above ground in grass and roots.

"They are the only cockroach in the world that is known to have permanent burrows.

They have no wings but they have a gentle and peaceful nature making them one of the worlds friendliest cockroaches." This footage was filmed in the Valley of Lagoons.