Labour minister 'not surprised at all' at school abuse

Labour's Jess Phillips has said she is "not surprised at all" at the reports of an outpouring of complaints of sexual abuse in schools.

The shadow minister for domestic violence and safeguarding accused Education Secretary Gavin Williamson of "doing nothing about it".

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn