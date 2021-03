MBTA promises to restore full service as soon as possible

CARED FOR.RIGHT NOW THE MBTA IS SCRAMBLINGTO MAKE CHANGES, FROM THE BUSESTO THE SUBWAYS.IT’S AN ABOUT FACE AFTER MONTHSOF CUTS.THE EYEOPENER’S MATT REED ISLIVE IN BOSTON WITH THE NEWDEVELOPMENTS.MATT: COMMUTERS HAVE BEENSOUNDING OFF ABOUT THOSECUTBACKS, FACING REDUCED SERVICEON TRAINS, BUSES AND FERRIES.BUT, IN THE END, IT’S MONEY THATMADE THE DIFFERENCE.THE MBTA’S GENERAL MANAGERCONFIRMED YESTERDAY THAT THE TIS EXPECTING AT LEAST $845MILLION FROM THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT IN THE LATEST ROUNDOF STIMULUS AID.AND THAT PROMPTED A QUICK VOTETO RESTORE ALL THE PANDEMIC CUTSTHAT HAD BEEN PUT IN PLACE.THE BIG QUESTION RIGHT NOW ISTHE TIMELINE.G.M.

STEVE POFTAK REPEATEDLYSAID THAT SERVICE ON TRAINS,BUSES, FERRIES AND THE COMMUTERRAIL WOULD BE RESTORED ASQUICKLY AS POSSIBLBUT HE SAYS THE AGENCY IS STILLFACING STAFFING CHALLENGESBECAUSE OF COVID-19.AS OF YESTERDAY, MORE THAN 40STAFF MEMBERS ARE ACTIVELY SICKWITH THE VIRUS, AND TWICE ASMANY ARE AWAITING TEST RESULTSOR QUARANTININBUT, HE MADE IT CLEAR, WHEN ITCOMES TO RESTORING SERVICEMONEY IS NO LONGER AN IS