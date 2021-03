Morning weather update

METEOROLOGIST ELAINA RUSK BACKIN FOR A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDEDFORECAST...WAKING UP TO A COOL MORNINGWE'RE AT 56 DEGREES RIGHTNOW IN BAKERSFIELD BUT THAT WILLWARM UP IN THEAFTERNOON.WE'RE IN THE GOOD RANGE FOR AIRQUALITY TODAY AT AN AQIOF 50 SO IT'S A GREAT DAY TOHEAD OUTSIDE AND ENJOY THEWARM AND SUNNY WEATHER.OUR HIGH TODAY IS AROUND 79DEGREES AND WE'LL WARM UPEVEN MORE TOMORROW WITH A HIGHOF 85.THEN ON WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAYWE'RE GOING TO GETINTO THE UPPER 80S..

ALMOSTHITTING 90.

THINGS WILL START TOCOOL DOWN AS WE HEAD INTO THEWEEKEND.WE'LL SEE SOME MILD CLOUDCOVERAGE AND WE'LL DROP INTO THEMID 80S SATURDAY... 80 ONSUNDAY... AN DBACK TO THEUPPER 70S MONDAY.OUR MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES HAVELOTS OF SUNSHINE TODAYTOO.

74 FOR KERN RIVER VALLEYAND 63 FOR TEHACHAPI AND FRAZIERPARK.EVERYONE IS WARMING UP AS WEHEAD INTO THE REST OF THEWEEK.KERN RIVER VALLEY WILL HIT THELOWER 80S ON FRIDAY ANDTEHACHAPI AND FRAZIER PARK WILLREACH THE 70S.THOSE WARMER TEMPERATURES WILLSTICK AROUND FOREVERYONE ON SATURDAY AND THENSTART TO COOL BACK DOWNSUNDAY.BACK IN THE 60S ON MONDAY FORKERN RIVER VALLEY AND THE50S FOR TEHACHAPI AND FRAZIERPARK.COMING UP ON 23ABC NEWS...AS YOU CAN IMAGINE - RECENTCOLLEGE GRADUATES AR