March Madness: BC Head Coach Earl Grant Previews Michigan-UCLA Elite 8 Matchup

Can UCLA upset Michigan for a trip to the Final Four?
Boston College hoops coach Earl Grant joins Steve Burton to break down the Elite 8 matchup.
Can UCLA upset Michigan for a trip to the Final Four?
Boston College hoops coach Earl Grant joins Steve Burton to break down the Elite 8 matchup.
Can anyone stop the Zags? Boston College hoops coach Earl Grant joins Steve Burton to preview Tuesday night's Elite 8 matchup..
Boston College head basketball coach Earl Grant will be joining WBZ and CBSN throughout the NCAA Tournament as a guest analyst...