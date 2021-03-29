March Madness: Earl Grant Looks Ahead To Elite 8 -- Can Anyone Stop Gonzaga?

Boston College hoops coach Earl Grant joined Dan Roche to look ahead to the Elite 8, and if anyone can stop the undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Grant previews the four Elite 8 matchups, and discusses a big weekend for his family as well.
