March Madness: BC's Earl Grant Breaks Down Wild Weekend Of NCAA Tournament, Looks Ahead To Monday's Action

Boston College basketball coach Earl Grant joins WBZ-TV's Dan Roche to discuss a hectic weekend in the NCAA Tournament, including big upsets by Abilene Christian and Loyola.

Grant also looks ahead to Monday's slate of games on CBS, and says he's on the search to find BC's version of "Sister Jean."