Incredible 'Carhenge' monument recreates prehistoric Stonehenge in UK

An incredible ‘Carhenge’ monument made from 80 vehicles has created a replica of England’s famous Stonehenge monument.

Eighty models from across the world were painted grey and stacked on top of each other in a circle in Kanchanaburi, western Thailand.

The finished piece gives an appearance similar to the mysterious prehistoric monument on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire.

Developers Grand Prix Motor Park built the Carhenge monument – the biggest in the world – close to their outdoor driving track and golf course.

Cars used in the bizarre arrangement include models from the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s from across Japanese and European brands although there is a Holden Commodore and some Asia brands such as Proton and Hyundai.

There’s even a Rolls Royce and Mercedes half-buried in the ground inside the Carhenge ring and an old Honda in the middle splattered with paint.

Grand Prix Motor Park said they built the Carhenge after seeing a similar installation using 39 American cars in Alliance, Nebraska, in the High Plains region of the United States.