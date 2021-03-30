Bill To Wave Tax Interest Until New Filing Date

Happening today - alabama senator arthur orr is expected to file a bill this morning that will prevent the state from charging you interest if you pay your state taxes after april 15.

This year, the federal government extended the tax deadline to may 17 because of the pandemic.

Waay 31's luke hajdasz joins us live this morning to break it all down.

Luke, good morning!

Pat, you will get an extra 32 days this year to file and pay your state and federal taxes.

Senator orr's bill will make sure the state cannot charge you interest for payments after april 15th.

The alabama department of revenue says it can waive any late fees for those who file between april 15 and may 17, but it cannot do anything over the interest.

Senator orr's bill would allow the department to waive any interest that you might accrue if you don't pay your state income tax by april 15th.

He says it will make the lives of taxpayers easier.

Sen.

Orr "if the state is good enough to extend the tax filing deadline, then we don't need to turn around and create a lot of headaches needlessly for the taxpayers or the state in trying to collect the interest."

"we just need to get it legal and on the books that no interest would be charged."

Right now, the alabama department of revenue hasn't gotten back to us yet on exactly how much this interest charge would be for someone.

Senator orr said, though, that it would be arguing over "a few