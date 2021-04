Local Podcaster Reflects on March Madness at Tennessee with Friend Candace Parker

Justine Brown was a student manager for the Lady Vols at Tennessee under legendary coach Pat Summitt.

There, she was a part of multiple national championships and struck up a lifelong friendship with Candace Parker.

Now, Justine is sharing her experiences on a new micro-podcast platform called Vover.

Ben Lyons caught up with her to talk about it all