County jails haven’t been inspected in more than a year, now ‘optional’ inspections have advocates frustrated

Florida’s county jails haven’t been inspected in more than a year, now the state committee in charge over oversight is giving jails the option to get inspected this year.

THEY DO EXPECT TO BE ABLE TORELEASE SOME DATA IN THE NEXTFEW MONTHSMEANWHILE IN JAILS ACROSS OURSTATE, COVID OUTBREAKS AREPOSING A DANGER NOT JUST TOINMATESBUT TO STAFF MEMBERS.AND ON TOP OF THAT....BECAUSE OFTHE PANDEMIC...ADVOCATES SAYCOUNTY JAILS HAVEN’T BEENINSPECTED IN MORE THAN ONE YEAR!AND AS KATIE LAGRONEDISCOVERSFOR SOME JAILSANYOUTSIDE OVERSIGHT IS STILL AYEAR AWAY.00-1020-262:27-2:33LOCAL JAILS ACROSSFLORIDAHAVEN’T BEEN INSPECTEDIN MORE THAN ONE YEA━ WITH SOMECLOSING IN ON 21 MONTHS.(hardy)7:12- there are issues in therenot just with COVID 19 but withsanitation.

PROBLEMSAYS FLORIDAREPRESENTATIVE OMARI HARDY WHOREPRESENTS PARTS OF PALM BEACH.(hardy)5:59- if there was ever a timefor more transparency andoversight over what’s goingin our jails its now during thiscovid 19 pandemic LAST YEAR..THESTATE COMMITTEE WHICH PROVIDESTHE ONLY OUTSIDE OVERSIGHT ONTHE STATE’S 93 LOCALLY OPERATEDJAILS, SUSPENDED ANNUALINSPECTIONS DUE TO THE PANDEMICAFTER ADVOCATES PUSHED BACK,THEGROUP’S CHAIR, SUMTER COUNTYSHERIFF BILL FARMER, ISSUED THISMEMO LAST MONTH- GIVING LOCALJAILS THE *OPTION* FOR ANINSPECTION THIS YEAR.

THOSE WHOOPT OU━ MUST SEND A LETTERPROMISING THEY’RE OWN COMPLIANCE(hardy):53- that’s not oversight,that’s pinky promise oversightSO FAR, WE’VE LEARNED COLUMBIAAND POLK COUNTIES HAVE HAD THEIRJAILS INSPECTED ORANGE COUNTY ISSCHEDULED FOR ONE LATER THISYEARPALM BEACH SAYS IT’SPLANNING ONE NEXT MONT━ BUT, ATLEAST, A HALF DOZEN OTHERCOUNTIES WE CONTACTED TOLD USTHEY’RE OPTING OUT OF AN ANNUALINSPECTION THIS YEAR.

AMONGTHEMPINELLAS ON FLORIDA’S WESTCOASTAND BROWARD ON THE EASTCOAST.(hardy)3:53- broward county is knownto have a problem with covid 19outbreaks in their jails.

Theyhave been sued over issues withcovid 19 in their jails.

:05- sothe idea that jails in browardcounty are deemed to be ok bcthe people who run them gavethis committee a letter, it justdoesn’t make any sense.

NO ONEFROM THE STATE COMMITTEE WOULDSPEAK WITH USOR PROVIDE USCOPIES OF INSPECTIONS COMPLETEDOR INSPECTION WAIVERS THEY’VERECEIVED.

IN AN EMAIL, A GROUPLIAISON WROTE "Your request fora Zoom interview is denied atthis time.

" BROWARD HAS YET TOPROVIDE US A COPY OF ITS LETTERREJECTING A FORMAL INSPECTIONPINELLAS COUNTY STATES ITCONDUCTED A MOCKINSPECTIONENSURING NO ISSUES ASPOKESPERSON SAID ITS JAILS ALREMAIN ACCREDITE━ BUT CRITICSINCLUDING HARD━ ARE HARDLYCONVINCED WHAT LOCAL JAILS SAYIS BEING DONE BEHIND BARSCAN BETRUSTED WITHOUT A LOOK FROM THEOUTSIDE.(hardy)1:49 they’re safe enough foremployees to go into everydayfor a shift.

If they’re safeenough to house people who havenot been convicted of any crimein many cases then they’re safeenough for people to dawnprotective gear and inspect 2:03KATIE ON CAM TAG THE STATECOMMITTEE HAS YET TO RESPO