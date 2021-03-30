Tupelo resident: I'm not ready to let my guard down

People in Tupelo said it's not time to put the coronavirus behind us just yet.

Worker said shes seen a tremendous drop in positive coronavirus cases at a local clinic.

But other places across the nation are experiencing the opposite - prompting a plea from one of the c-d-c's top officials.

Traveling is on the rise and state leaders have lifted mask mandates across the u-s - including here in our area.

But this doesnt mean it's time to put the coronavirus behind us.

"i took this covid thing seriously, it scared me to death, it really did.

And almost having a near positive test myself, im just not going to take no chance on it, no kind of way."

Samuel amos said he's not ready to let his guard down when it comes to the coronavirus... and he's not the only one.

C-d-c director rochelle walensky pleaded with americans to continue to take precautions like wearing face coverings and social distancing.

"i so badly want to be done, i know you all so badly want to be done.

We are just almost there but not quite yet."

This came after several u-s states recently experienced a rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Some places in mississippi, however, are seemingly on a downward trend when it comes to the coronavirus.

"it has gone down drastically.

We were seeing 30 positives a day out of 100, 150 patients now ive seen two or three in the past three weeks total."

But edmondson, a nurse practitioner at tupelo's medplus, said she still encourages people to follow safety measures like wearing a mask in public.

Walensky also urged state leaders to re-think re-opening plans.

