Sharad Pawar doing well following operation: Maha Health Minister

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar, who has been diagnosed with gallbladder disease, was operated at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed about his health condition.

"Sharad Pawar ji is doing well after the operation.

Stone has been removed from the Gallbladder successfully," said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.