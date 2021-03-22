Maha 'letter bomb': Ex-top cop moves SC; NCP's hospital shield; Prez rule demand

A day after calling corruption allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh 'serious', Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said that after full details came to light, calls for the minister's resignation held no water.

Pawar said that Deshmukh was in hospital when the alleged criminal actions took place.

He was responding to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's claim that Deshmukh had asked police officer Sachin Vaze - now suspended - to collect Rs 100 crore every month.

Vaze is the alleged orchestrator of the bomb scare near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence.

Param Bir Singh has now moved the Supreme Court seeking a CBI inquiry.

