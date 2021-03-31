‘In 2022, all 36 Rafales will have been delivered as per contract: French Envoy

Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India said delivery of all 36 Rafale jets will be completed by 2022 as per contract.

He said that five extra Rafale jets will be ferried to India by the end of April.

This would be other than three Rafale which is arriving today.

“It's a matter of great pride, we've been able to deliver on schedule and even ahead of schedule in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the ambassador.

"Right now 21 Rafales delivered to India, 11 already ferried to India, three are right now being ferried and 5 extra will be ferried by end of April.

Total in 2022, the 36 aircraft will have been delivered as per contract,” Lenain added.

India had ordered 36 of these fighter aircraft from France in September 2016.

