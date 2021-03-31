You could soon order alcohol delivery

One local liquor store manager said this could be both good and bad.

How would you like to get your alcohol delivered right to your doorstep like a pizza?

Governor tate reeves has a bill on his desk that would legalize alcohol delivery in the state.

All he has to do is sign it.

Wtva's bronson woodruff visited a local liquor store today to find out what this could mean for the alcohol stores and for the community if this becomes law.

I'm outside the wine and liquor gallery in saltillo.

One woman here said that if the governor signs this bill into law, it will undoubtedly help their business, not just here, but in other places that sell alcohol.

However, it's not all positive.

She said she has one major concern.

Take pkg: "the youth of our community."

Patricia oliver is manager of wine and liquor gallery said she's on the fence.

On one hand, she would love for the bill to pass.

She said her business is already doing very well, but being able to deliver to customers could help make her business more successful.

But on the other hand, she thinks kids will be able to get it far more easily.

"that's our biggest concern is the youth in the community, of them having easy access."

She said yes, children can get to alcohol already at home, but by bringing it to homes, she believes it will make it easier for kids to get it.

Sound of clanging wine bottles.

"this right here opens up the door to where if they can't come to the store, we can get to them easier."

Aside from those concerns, oliver said businesses would boom, and people would enjoy the convenience.

Standup: "i don't drink, so i can't compare, but this is a hennessey cognac, and this is a roscato wine.

Oliver said these are two of her biggest sellers, and if the governor passes this bill into law, you could get these delivered right to your doorstep."

Sound of wine bottles clanging oliver added that businesses would feel the effects--- but so could your wallet.

"i have to stop and think, too, we may have to go up on prices, you know, half the charge in the gas price because we're going to have to hire another employee just to do this."

"you've got your pros and your cons in all this."

Reporter outro: right now, we're still waiting to see if governor reeves will sign the bill into law.

If he does sign it, the new law would take effect on july 1st.

In saltillo, bronson woodruff, wtva 9 news.

Dna results helped