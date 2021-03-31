SCORES 3-30-21: Cooperstown tops Clinton in girls volleyball; RFA football drops season opener to ES

School ranks.

The r-f-a black knights opened up their highly- anticipated season today at home.

Rome taking on east syracuse minoa this afternoon.

--- late first quarter - r-f-a down 8-0 - around midfield.

Nevaeh baez - welcome back to the gridiron young man!

Off the option - goes all the way down the sidelines and no one is catching that train.

What a run to the house - p-a-t good and the knights are within one.

8-7.

--- off the ensuing kick-off - it's nolan palmer back to receive.

He collects at his own six - and then look at this.

Finds a lane - and weaves his way through.

He gets to about the 40 - great return but the spartans couldn't convert.

--- however - in the following possession - e-s-m in the red zone.

Hand- off mikai combs.

He goes up the middle - and with the second effort dives across the goal line.

Spartans go up 14-7... (((score))) ...this was a back and forth contest - but e-s-m is able to hang on in the end to win this one 32-29.

We go from fall football to winter volleyball here in springs - because...why not?

To clinton high school.

The warriors hosting the cooperstown hawkeyes in a center state conference battle.

--- cooperstown took game one - in game two.

Big spot for kali peck.

The senior serving up not one - but two aces in a row.

Warriors go from down one to up one.

--- later in the set - tied at 15.

Nice touch here by brooke wollin - the junior just taps it over the net into space.

Warriors up again.

--- game point clinton - 24-22 but the hawkeyes say not so fast.

Braeden victory - the sophomore - living up to her name - the beauty into the back corner for the point.

--- this one was an epic set - back-and-forth - it's 26-25 game point again for clinton.

This time they lock it down.

It's wollin - again - sending it up the middle.

The warriors take game two and even things up at one a-piece.

--- in game three though - cooperstown responds.

Riley jubar - times the jump - great block at the net for the point... (((score))) ...the hawkeyes would win games three and four in order to take this match three games to one.

The seemingly never-ending pause continues... the utica comets