SCORES 3-30-21: Cooperstown tops Clinton in girls volleyball; RFA football drops season opener to ES

3-11-21 SCORES: Clinton shuts out Skaneateles to remain perfect this season
Highlights and scores from Tuesday, March 11, 2021.
The r-f-a black knights opened up their highly- anticipated season today at home.
Rome taking on east syracuse minoa this afternoon.
--- late first quarter - r-f-a down 8-0 - around midfield.
Nevaeh baez - welcome back to the gridiron young man!
Off the option - goes all the way down the sidelines and no one is catching that train.
What a run to the house - p-a-t good and the knights are within one.
8-7.
--- off the ensuing kick-off - it's nolan palmer back to receive.
He collects at his own six - and then look at this.
Finds a lane - and weaves his way through.
He gets to about the 40 - great return but the spartans couldn't convert.
--- however - in the following possession - e-s-m in the red zone.
Hand- off mikai combs.
He goes up the middle - and with the second effort dives across the goal line.
Spartans go up 14-7... (((score))) ...this was a back and forth contest - but e-s-m is able to hang on in the end to win this one 32-29.
We go from fall football to winter volleyball here in springs - because...why not?
To clinton high school.
The warriors hosting the cooperstown hawkeyes in a center state conference battle.
--- cooperstown took game one - in game two.
Big spot for kali peck.
The senior serving up not one - but two aces in a row.
Warriors go from down one to up one.
--- later in the set - tied at 15.
Nice touch here by brooke wollin - the junior just taps it over the net into space.
Warriors up again.
--- game point clinton - 24-22 but the hawkeyes say not so fast.
Braeden victory - the sophomore - living up to her name - the beauty into the back corner for the point.
--- this one was an epic set - back-and-forth - it's 26-25 game point again for clinton.
This time they lock it down.
It's wollin - again - sending it up the middle.
The warriors take game two and even things up at one a-piece.
--- in game three though - cooperstown responds.
Riley jubar - times the jump - great block at the net for the point... (((score))) ...the hawkeyes would win games three and four in order to take this match three games to one.
The seemingly never-ending pause continues... the utica comets
